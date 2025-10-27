Exim Banca Romaneasca secures the exports of Maschio Gaspardo Romania

Partner Content

Exim Banca Romaneasca and Maschio Gaspardo Romania are carrying out a strategic partnership through which the Bank, in its capacity as Romania’s Export Credit Agency, supports the company’s exports, providing protection against various commercial and political risks associated with external markets.

Maschio Gaspardo Romania, the largest local producer of agricultural machinery, with a production unit in Chișineu Criș, exports “Made in Romania” equipment to farmers across the region. With the insurance policies issued by Exim Banca Romaneasca, the company benefits from a safe framework for conducting international operations, contributing to the support of agriculture also beyond Romania’s borders.

“The partnership with Exim Banca Romaneasca offers us more than operational security; it gives us the confidence to look to the future. It is an essential collaboration for consolidating our activity because it offers us the perspective of a sustainable course in the current context. And this solid framework of predictability allows us to focus on what truly matters: the sustainable development of production and the support of farmers in the region,” said Mirco Maschio, President of the Maschio Gaspardo Group.

“Exim Banca Romaneasca offers Romanian companies financial solutions adapted to current challenges. We are glad to see these efforts delivering results, as shown by the partnership with Maschio Gaspardo, which benefits from a safe framework for expanding activity in markets with potential but exposed to diverse risks. Such examples motivate us to innovate constantly and to continue to support Romanian entrepreneurs in their growth and internationalisation process,” said Traian Halalai, Executive President of Exim Banca Romaneasca.

In its capacity as Export Credit Agency (ECA) in Romania, Exim Banca Romaneasca offers, in the name and on behalf of the Romanian state, insurance products that protect exporters’ receivables against risks associated with external partners and the destination country and facilitates access to financing products, which may be assigned in favour of the financing banks, to complete the guarantee mix.

Recently, the Bank acceded to the InvestEU mechanism for guaranteeing export credits to Ukraine – a joint initiative of the European Commission and the European Investment Fund (EIF). The accession increases the capacity of Exim Banca Romaneasca, in the name and on behalf of the state, to support small and medium-sized enterprises and small mid-caps that export to Ukraine. The Exim Banca Romaneasca instruments that can benefit from support through the InvestEU mechanism are:

Insurance policy for the risk of non-payment abroad, for non-market risks – for exports with a payment term of up to 2 years;

Insurance policy for medium and long-term export credits – for exports with a payment term of over 2 years;

Buyer’s credit insurance policy – for credits with a duration of more than 2 years, granted to external buyers for the purchase of goods and services from Romania.

About Maschio Gaspardo

MASCHIO GASPARDO Romania is part of the Italian MASCHIO GASPARDO group, which has 8 large production units, 5 in Italy and another 3 abroad (Romania, India and China), and 14 foreign sales subsidiaries (Italy, France, Spain, Germany, Benelux, UK, Poland, Ukraine, Turkey, Russia, North America, China, India, Romania). MASCHIO GASPARDO is a relevant presence on a global scale, the group being in first place in Italy and among the leading producers worldwide in the agricultural equipment sector. In Romania, the group has been present since 2003, at the factory in Chișineu-Criș.

About Exim Banca Romaneasca

Exim Banca Romaneasca is one of the top banks in Romania, with 100% Romanian shareholding. The Bank offers the corporate segment a wide range of quality products and services, covering the entire financing cycle, as well as transactional services – financing, guarantees, insurance, treasury products, cash management, factoring and trade finance. Exim Banca Romaneasca operates a national distribution network consisting of 82 branches and 26 business centres, the latter being dedicated exclusively to companies. www.eximbank.ro

