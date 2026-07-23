Bucharest exhibitions: Pop art, photos by Cristian Mungiu at upcoming season of Art Safari

The upcoming season of Art Safari will host exhibitions dedicated to pop art, the reality of climate change, and photography by filmmaker Cristian Mungiu, in addition to a show focused on Brâncuși, the organizers announced.

The exhibition Brâncuși and His Muses, curated by Doina Lemny, looks at the artist’s relationships with the women in his life: artists, writers, dancers and gallery owners who frequented his Paris studio. Among them are Baroness Renée Irana Frachon (the model for Sleeping Muse), Margit Pogány (the model for Mademoiselle Pogany), Lizica and Irina Codreanu, artist and writer Nancy Cunard, poet Mina Loy, dancers Marthe Lebherz, Florence Meyer and Marina Saliapin, as well as the sculptor's partner, British-born pianist Vera Moore.

The exhibition features a collection of photographs taken by Brâncuși, films, correspondence, posters, personal documents, and items that belonged to his muses, including dresses and jewelry.

The exhibition Pop Art. A World in Color traces the evolution of pop art, from its origins in post-war America to its global influence today.

The exhibition follows the movement through Andy Warhol's Factory, Roy Lichtenstein's comic book-inspired universe, and the visual languages of Keith Haring and Jean-Michel Basquiat. It also explores Nouveau Réalisme, the European response to pop art, and includes works by a new generation of artists who carried Warhol's legacy forward. “Works by internationally acclaimed contemporary artists, such as Takashi Murakami and Damien Hirst, demonstrate how pop art evolved into a global visual language in the 21st century,” a presentation of the show reads.

War and Peace, an exhibition presented in partnership with the National History Museum of Romania, explores “how violence has, for centuries, been invested with meaning, glory and necessity, while peace, though celebrated in ideology, has remained a fleeting and fragile exception in history.”

The New Climate. Are We Ready?, Art Safari’s interactive pavilion, challenges visitors to discover if they are ready to face the challenges brought on by extreme weather events. Once isolated occurrences, these are increasingly becoming part of everyday reality.

The temporary exhibitions pavilion will present Cristian Mungiu. Fjord – Photographs, with photos taken by the Romanian filmmaker during the research phase for the Palme d’Or-winning Fjord.

"Preparing a film is the happiest stage of the entire filmmaking process for me. It's a time when I'm allowed to wander through wonderful places and strike conversations with all kinds of people under the pretext that I'm working. During those periods I take many photographs, not only for the film that will eventually reach the screen, but also for the most wonderful film of all: of my life making films. I haven’t managed yet to tell that story properly, but I begin for now with these photographs taken while researching for Fjord,” the director explains.

The next season of Art Safari takes place from September 18 to December 20. The exhibition of photos by Mungiu is open from September 18 to November 2.

(All images: Art Safari)

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