eVOTE launches eVotePRO platform at the Bucharest Stock Exchange

On Wednesday, April 2, eVOTE, the platform for electronic participation in the General Shareholders’ Meetings of the companies listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, launched the platform extension with eVotePRO.

The facility is the first electronic voting solution designed for institutional investors in Romanian companies to participate in and vote during the GSM of the companies listed on the BVB. Developed by Governance Partners, it was officially launched in 2019 and is currently used in GSM by 35 companies in Romania, both companies listed on the stock exchange and companies with listing prospects.

Investors can use the eVOTE platform to vote at meetings both online and in person, optimizing the entire process by reducing the time spent and human resources required in the organization of the general meetings.

BVB, a company listed on its own Regulated Market in 2010, has been using the eVOTE platform since 2022 to allow the electronic and physical access of their shareholders at GSM.

”We are pleased to take part in the digitalization of the Romanian capital market through eVotePRO, a revolutionary solution that will simplify and optimize the entire voting process of institutional investors, the major shareholders of the Romanian stock exchange,” Mihai Chișu, CEO and Co-founder of eVOTE stated.

”Since its launch in 2020, the eVOTE platform has changed for the better and simplified the voting process for investors at the General Meetings of the companies listed on the stock exchange. The launch of the new product eVotePRO will further optimize this process by facilitating access to voting for a highly representative category of investors on the stock exchange, institutional investors,” said Adrian Tănase, CEO of the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

The launch of the extension of the eVOTE platform with the new product eVotePRO completes the digitization process, the process of bringing technology to the regulated area of the capital market. This process started 3 years ago with the launch of the Investor Enrolment Platform for investors' voting at the GSM by the Bucharest Stock Exchange together with the Central Depository.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: BVB press release)