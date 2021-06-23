Evergent Investments buys 5.1% of independent dairy Agroserv Mariuta

Evergent Investments (formerly SIF Moldova), a financial investment company with exposure in the banking, energy, real estate and agriculture sectors, has become a shareholder in Agroserv Măriuţa (MILK ) - a dairy listed at Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) that owns Laptaria cu Caimac brand.

Evergent bought 88,500 MILK shares on June 18, in a transaction of approximately RON 5.3 mln (just over EUR 1 mln), Ziarul Financiar concluded based on the stock market reports.

“Agroserv Măriuţa informs investors that it was notified about the holding of a stake of 5.1% of its own shares by Evergent Investments. At the same time, the issuer informs the investors that the founding shareholders: Şerban Nicuşor, Cocan Adrian Paul, Cocan Madalina Oana, decreased the cumulative holding threshold from 75.10% to 71.6%,” the company announced in a note to investors.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Laptaria cu Caimac)