Energy

Danish Eurowind completes installation of Romania's largest wind turbines

25 February 2025

Danish renewable energy developer Eurowind Energy has completed the installation of eight Siemens Gamesa SG 6.6-170 wind turbines at the Pecineaga wind farm in Constanța County, marking the deployment of the largest wind turbines in Romania, according to Economica.net.

The turbines, each with a 170-meter rotor and a nominal capacity of 6.6 MW, are designed to optimize energy production even in lower wind conditions. 

"Once the park is operational, we will provide approximately 176,000 MWh of green energy annually, enough to power 48,000 households," Eurowind Energy announced on its LinkedIn page.

Headquartered in Hobro, Denmark, Eurowind Energy develops and operates wind, solar, and hybrid energy projects across 15 European countries and the United States. The company, which has been active in Romania since 2011, reported in its latest financial update that it has a project portfolio of 7,800 MW in the country.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: LinkedIn/Eurowind Energy Romania)

