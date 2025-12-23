Eurostat: Close to 41% of Romanians lived in overcrowded households in 2024

A total of 40.7% of people in Romania lived in overcrowded households last year, according to data from the EU statistics office Eurostat.

Romania is one of five EU countries where more than 30% of people reported living in overcrowded households, alongside Latvia (39.3%), Bulgaria (33.8%), Poland (33.7%), and Croatia (31.7%).

At an EU level, 16.9% of people lived in overcrowded households last year, a slight decrease from 18.1% in 2014.

In contrast, the lowest overcrowding rates were recorded in Cyprus (2.4%), Malta (4.4%), and the Netherlands (4.6%).

The overcrowding rate is determined by the percentage of the population residing in a dwelling with an insufficient number of rooms, based on household size, family composition, and the ages of its occupants.

simona@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Vlad Ispas/Dreamstime.com)