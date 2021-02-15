Euro-scepticism on the rise in Romania amid wide discrepancies

Some 19% of Romanians believe EU membership is a bad thing, the highest proportion in the Union, while 49% of them think that it is a good thing - 24th place in the EU.

The favorable perception decreased by six percentage points compared to last year, according to a Eurobarometer survey published on Friday by the European Parliament, quoted by G4media.ro.

What seems to be an increase in the Romanians' Euroscepticism is correlated with a high discrepancy in their expectations about the future economic situation.

This only adds to the broadest social disparities in Europe in terms of wealth and revenues.

No less than 36% of Romanians believe that their living conditions will be worse in a year, which is the most pessimistic expectation in the EU after Slovaks (43%) and Greeks (40%).

However, 27% of Romanians believe that their living conditions will be better in a year - a degree of confidence that is among the highest in the EU, after those in Sweden, Ireland and Estonia (30% each ), and the same as in Denmark and Austria (27% each).

