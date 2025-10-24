Europe’s Property Finance Market Enters a New Phase of Stability

Expert Corner

The European real estate debt market is showing clear signs of recovery, supported by stabilized interest rates, competitive lending, and renewed investor confidence. According to AEW’s latest research, the credit financing gap across Europe is narrowing, with improved lending conditions helping to ease refinancing pressures that have weighed on the sector in recent years.

Between 2026 and 2028, the gap between maturing loans and available refinancing is projected to reach €74 billion, an 18% decline compared to previous estimates. This shift reflects a more balanced financial landscape, where lenders and investors alike demonstrate growing confidence in the long-term stability of European property markets.

Debt financing is becoming more accessible, as competition among lenders intensifies and borrowing costs gradually decrease. Countries such as Germany and France are leading this stabilization trend, with robust collateral markets and improved refinancing ratios. Meanwhile, the logistics and residential sectors continue to attract institutional interest, offering investors consistent and sustainable returns.

Across Europe, refinancing challenges have eased, now affecting around 12% of outstanding real estate loans, down from 13% a year earlier, a clear sign of growing market stability. While France continues to face higher refinancing pressure (one in five loans at risk), markets such as Germany, Spain, and Italy show steady improvement, with risks dropping to 16%, 10%, and 8% respectively.

Within this shifting landscape, the residential sector emerges as a bright spot, accounting for 19% of total debt exposure, yet showing strong fundamentals and consistent capital inflows. Supported by stable demand, urban growth, and the availability of competitive financing, residential real estate continues to attract both institutional and private investors seeking secure, long-term returns.

At North Bucharest Investments, we see the same confidence trend reflected in Romania’s housing market, particularly in the northern areas of Bucharest, where demand for high-quality residential projects continues to outpace supply. Our portfolio strategy remains focused on developments that combine location value, long-term yield, and investor security, aligning with the broader European momentum toward sustainable and resilient residential assets.

The overall share of real estate loans at risk of default has also decreased, from 7.1% to 5.8%, signaling that Europe’s property finance market is entering a more sustainable phase — one defined by disciplined lending, selective risk-taking, and renewed access to capital.

In this wider European context, Romania continues to show growing investor appeal, supported by competitive property values, steady economic performance, and increasing interest from international buyers exploring long-term residence options through the upcoming Golden Visa program. These developments further strengthen the country’s position as one of the region’s most promising emerging real estate markets.

With an expanding portfolio of high-value projects in Northern Bucharest, North Bucharest Investments remains a trusted partner for both European and local investors, committed to identifying growth opportunities and delivering long-term returns in a rapidly evolving market.

About North Bucharest Investments

Founded in 2022, North Bucharest Investments is a real estate investment company with over 200 employees, three sales offices in Bucharest, and one operational headquarters. Recognized and multiple award-winning for professionalism and innovation, NBI provides safe and sustainable real estate solutions, building long-term value for clients and partners while consolidating enduring partnerships.

*This is expert content provided by North Bucharest Investments.