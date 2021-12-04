Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica

 

View from space: Bucharest as seen by the Sentinel 2 European satellites

The European Space Agency (ESA) shared on Facebook a spectacular image of Bucharest taken from space. The photo was captured by the Sentinel 2 satellites of the Copernicus EU Earth observation project.

The photo captures in detail some of the Romanian capital’s most famous locations, such as the Palace of Parliament, Unirii Boulevard, or Văcărești Nature Park.

A special 'Earth from Space' video dedicated to Bucharest and shared by ESA gives more details about the image:

(Photo source: Facebook/ESA-European Space Agency)

