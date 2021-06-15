Romanian minister of European projects faces simple motion in Parliament

On June 9, Romania's main opposition party - Social Democrat PSD - submitted to the Chamber of Deputies a simple motion against the minister of investments and European projects, Cristian Ghinea, on the topic of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR). The motion is entitled "Cristian Ghinea, from zero to the abyss!"

Ghinea claimed that the text of the motion submitted by PSD is a "trick of lies, misinformation and flagrant contradictions" and that real facts can contradict false information spread by PSD, G4media.ro reported. He outlined seven accusations expressed by PSD in the motion, rejecting each one of them.

The Chamber of Deputies debated in the plenary session on Monday (June 14), from 16:00, the simple motion of PSD against minister Ghinea, and the vote will take place on Tuesday.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)