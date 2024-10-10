European Digital Commerce Summit 2024 brings together leaders of the "Driving Industry" from the Romanian digital economy

News from Companies

The European Digital Commerce event (EDC), organized by VTEX and Amazon Web Services on 18th November at Nord Events, brings together leaders from ecommerce, a sector that has become an essential driving force in Romania's digital economy in recent years.

Responsible for 25% of Romania’s GDP growth rate over the past decade and expected to reach a value of over 11 billion euros in 2024, ecommerce continues to redefine the economic landscape, offering significant opportunities for entrepreneurs and businesses of all sizes.

Industry leaders will present the latest trends in ecommerce and digitalization, innovative ideas, engaging debates, exclusive studies, and hands-on presentations at the European Digital Commerce Summit. The event will also feature high-quality networking opportunities and a relaxing cocktail party.

This fall's premier commerce event will gather hundreds of participants and dozens of speakers from India to the USA. This year’s edition promises to be the most ambitious and comprehensive yet. You can register for in-person attendance to enjoy the full event experience, including extraordinary networking sessions and the closing cocktail party.

Speakers who have already confirmed their participation come from renowned companies like KFC, Stanley Black & Decker, Decathlon, Sport Time, Electrolux, Amazon Web Services, VTEX, ITGlobers, XPert Beauty, Innobyte, and Zitec, among many others.

Additionally, the great actor and director Horațiu Mălăele will take the stage for a unique fireside chat.

“Digital transformation in retail is no longer just a trend, but it’s crucial to continue discussing it because it remains one of the primary drivers of business growth. The European Digital Commerce Summit provides the perfect platform to explore together the direction in which digital commerce is heading,” said Alex Dobre, Retail & Distribution Director at Zitec.

“In contrast to other markets, Romanian online stores don’t receive enough investment. The website is a company’s best salesperson. However, it doesn’t receive the attention it deserves and isn’t continuously optimized. Additional investment in conversion rate optimization is necessary, as we see too many cases where teams work hard to bring traffic to the site, but the platform experience is lacking. Along with industry peers, we will discuss at EDC how to improve consumer experience and what customers are really looking for,” said Doru Radu, CEO of Iviteb.

“For five years, we’ve been shaping the future of digital commerce alongside the most important industry leaders. In the 2024 edition, organized together with Amazon Web Services, we’re bringing even more speakers to the stage, and the well-structured panels, along with value-driven presentations, will undoubtedly be highly beneficial for the entire industry. At the same time, we will enjoy quality networking that can forge strong partnerships and open new business opportunities,” added Kiril Dinov, Growth Leader for Central and Eastern Europe at VTEX.

European Digital Commerce is the must-attend event for anyone looking to stay at the forefront of digital commerce trends and strategies. The event will provide valuable insights from industry leaders and experts who are shaping the future of digital commerce in Europe. Participants will also have the opportunity to make meaningful connections with peers, potential partners, and mentors. Moreover, they will discover innovative strategies and technologies that can accelerate business growth in the digital environment and enjoy visionary stories from keynote speakers with remarkable achievements.

Access to the event is free for FMCG retailers and will be granted based on available spots. Registered participants will benefit from access to the complete event archive and resources provided by the European digital commerce community until May 6, 2025. They will also have the opportunity to visit Networking and Expo areas, interact with other attendees, and exchange virtual business cards, which will be delivered via email.

For more details and to register for the European Digital Commerce Summit 2024, hosted by VTEX and Amazon Web Services, with theMarketer as the main partner and sponsored by ITG, Innobyte, Iviteb, FAN Courier, Zitec, and Netopia Payments, visit the official IC Events.

About VTEX

VTEX (NYSE: VTEX) is the composable and complete commerce platform that delivers more efficiency and less maintenance to organizations seeking to make smarter IT investments and modernize their tech stack. Through our pragmatic composability approach, we empower brands, distributors, and retailers with unparalleled flexibility and comprehensive solutions, enabling them to invest solely in what provides a clear business advantage and boosts profitability. VTEX is trusted by 2,600 global B2C and B2B customers, including Carrefour, Colgate, Motorola, Sony, Stanley Black & Decker, and Whirlpool, having 3,500 active online stores across 43 countries (as of FY ended on December 31, 2023). For more information, visit www.vtex.com.

