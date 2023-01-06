European Commission reimburses EUR 1 bln to Romania’s Agriculture Ministry

Romania's Ministry of Agriculture announced on January 5 that it received over EUR 1 billion in the account opened at the National Bank, representing the European Commission's reimbursement of advance payments granted to farmers between October 16 and November 30, 2022.

"The sum represents the reimbursement from the European Commission of the expenses made by the Payments and Intervention Agency for Agriculture between October 16 and November 30, 2022, for the granting of advance payments to farmers related to the 2022 Campaign from direct payments financed from the European Agricultural Guarantee Fund (EAGF)," reads the ministry's announcement.

Agriculture minister Petre Daea confirmed the sum in a post on social media, saying that this is the first money Romania receives from the EU in 2023 for farmers.

"Here's the first money that entered the country's budget from the European Union! Granting subsidies on time and attracting European funds for agriculture is a priority in the Ministry of Agriculture's activity," minister Daea said.

(Photo source: Denys Kovtun | Dreamstime.com)