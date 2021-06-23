EC clears EUR 610,000 grants to art workers in Bucharest

The European Commission has approved a Romanian scheme of EUR 610,000 meant to support companies active in the independent cultural sector in Bucharest in the context of the pandemic.

The scheme was approved under the Temporary Framework on State Aid. Under this system, public support will take the form of direct grants.

The scheme aims to alleviate the liquidity needs faced by the beneficiaries due to the restrictive measures that the Romanian government had to implement to limit the spread of the virus.

Public support will cover certain costs borne by beneficiaries between August and December 2020. They include rental expenses for the headquarters / operational office, expenditure on public utilities (e.g. heat, electricity, water, sewerage, waste, natural gas), salaries and contributions for a maximum of 3 employees, capped at the national minimum monthly salary.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)