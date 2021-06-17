EUROPAfest: Music festival to take place next month

This year's edition of EUROPAfest, a festival covering the genres of jazz, blues, and classic, is scheduled to take place between July 16th and July 24th, the organizers announced.

The festival plans to bring artists from 20 countries for performances held in traditional and unconventional concert venues.

"Return to Live Music. No limits, just hope" is the slogan chosen for this year's edition.

Tickets will go on sale at iabilet.ro.

(Photo courtesy of the organizers)

