Real estate developer buys Clos des Colombes domain on the Romanian sea coast for EUR 1.5 mln

Euro Vial Residence, one of the most important real estate developers active in the Constanta regional market, acquired the Clos des Colombes domain on the Romanian sea coast in a EUR 1.5 million deal.

The domain covers six hectares in 23 August – Olimp and is one of the most renowned vineyards on the Romanian Black Sea coast. The vines cultivation tradition stretches over 45 years, of which the last 20 years under the coordination of French entrepreneur Anne Marie Rosenberg, who bought the estate in 2002. About 18,000 bottles are produced here yearly, with Clos des Colombes wines winning several national and international awards.

In addition to the vineyard, which stretches on four hectares, the domain also includes a wine cellar, a restaurant with 100 seats, and several accommodation units. Euro Vial said it would invest in the extension and modernizing the winery, the restaurant, and the accommodation units. Projects worth over EUR 100 million were announced or are under construction in the Olimp area.

“Olimp will develop significantly in the future and has all the prerequisites for creating a different tourism model, with integrated projects, large green areas and different leisure options. We acquired Clos des Colombes because it integrates itself very well in the whole picture, and we have already stated investments in expanding and modernizing the winery, the restaurant, and the estate, which we want to turn into a gastronomic and tourist destination itself for the southern part of the seacoast,” said Virgil Lixadru, managing partner Euro Vial Residence.

Euro Vial Residence delivered so far two residential projects in Mamaia – Sea ON and Lake ON, totalling 568 apartments, and Forest ON, located in the Baneasa area from Bucharest, with 36 apartments, following an overall investment of approximately EUR 45 million.

