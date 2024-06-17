Sports

Big screen installed in Oradea’s Unirii Square for the European Football Championship

17 June 2024

Football fans in Oradea can watch the matches of the Romanian national team and the final of the European Football Championship on a big outdoor screen installed in the city’s Unirii Square.

Romania debuts at Euro 2024 on Monday, June 17, against Ukraine, and the match will also be broadcast on the screen in Unirii Square in Oradea.

Next, football fans in the city, as well as tourists, will be able to watch Romania’s matches against Belgium on June 22 and Slovakia on June 26. Plus, the July 14 final will also be shown on the screen in Unirii Square, the City Hall announced.

The Euro 2024 matches are also shown in the George Enescu Square in downtown Bucharest.

(Photo source: Facebook/Visit Oradea)

