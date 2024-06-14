Football fans can watch EURO 2024 matches in downtown Bucharest square

The matches of the European football tournament, EURO 2024, will be shown in the George Enescu Square in downtown Bucharest. From June 14 to July 14, fans of the national team and others are invited to the Fan Zone on Calea Victoriei (the parking lot next to the Athenaeum), where they will be able to watch all the matches of the European football final tournament on a giant screen.

The Fan Zone is open every day during the final tournament, with free entry, limited to 2000 seats.

"We are delighted to be the partner of the national team, as well as the beer of the supporters. For fans, it is a fantastic opportunity to gather, cheer for Romania, and enjoy the electrifying atmosphere of the tournament," said Victor Teiosanu, Marketing Director of Bergenbier, the main sponsor of the Romanian football team. "We invite supporters to back Romania and watch the matches against Belgium, Ukraine, and Slovakia," he added.

"We hope that for one month, in George Enescu Square, we will unite supporters in their passion for football and celebrate the game we all love together. We also hope that Romania's national team will have a remarkable tournament," added Bogdan Jianu, Senior Brand Manager of Bergenbier.

UEFA EURO 2024 kicks off in Munich on Friday, June 14, and ends with the final in Berlin on Sunday, July 14.

Romania is set to face Ukraine in its first match of the group stage on June 17 in Munich. Then, on June 22, it will play a match with the fearsome Belgian team in Cologne, and on June 26, it will meet the Slovakian team in Frankfurt.

(Photo source: Bergenbier)