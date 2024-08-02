EU Mission on Cancer goes on tour in Romania

The EU Cancer Mission Roadshow, scheduled to tour Romania until September, will make its first stop in the country in Brezoi, in Vâlcea county, on August 2.

The European campaign aims to disseminate information, raise awareness, and promote early cancer detection and prevention.

The caravan, an initiative of the European Commission's Directorate-General (DG) for Research and Innovation (DG RTD), will be in Brezoi between August 2 and August 4 at the Baricada Folk festival, in Brașov between August 16 and August 17 at the Brașov Jazz & Blues Festival, in Lerești (Argeș) on August 24, in Constanța at Nostalgia Seaside between August 30 and August 31, and in Iași between September 6 and September 7 at the Palace of Culture/ Iulius Mall.

At each stop, the public will receive updates on the progress made in cancer screening and prevention. There will be a dedicated area for talks with medical staff, informative materials, a photo booth, screens for video projects, and a children's area.

As many as 40% of cancers can be prevented or better cured if detected at an early stage. A healthy lifestyle plays an essential role in prevention, and screening is vital in early detection and treatment, the caravan will explain.

"Cancer can affect us all. The very idea of ​​being diagnosed or having a family member struggling with this disease is very difficult. However, we must avoid denial or remaining passive," Joanna Drake, the president of the EU Cancer Mission, says. "There is no point in avoiding finding out more, delaying investigations, and pretending the risk doesn't exist. There comes a time when we have to face our fears, an important moment both for us and for our families. Today, a positive diagnosis is not a death sentence. And the earlier the problem is detected, the greater the chance of a complete cure."

The EU Mission on Cancer funds several research programs, especially under the Horizon Europe program. Among the initiatives it supports are the European Digital Center for Cancer Patients, the platform UNCAN.eu, and the development of oncology infrastructure in member states.

