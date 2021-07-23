Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 07/23/2021 - 08:41
Business

Early field estimates show Romania's wheat crop above expectations

23 July 2021
Early estimates show that Romania's wheat production could reach a record 12 mln tonnes this year, evaluated at EUR 2.3 bln, with high yields in the country's west and good yields in other areas.

The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) revised its estimate for Romania's wheat production upward to 9.5 million tonnes, while the European Commission's latest report from June 26 put the crop at 9.7 mln tonnes.

So far, wheat has been already harvested from half of the cultivated area - over one million hectares. "About 51% of the area cultivated with wheat has been harvested so far," representatives of the Ministry of Agriculture told Ziarul Financiar.

The total area sown with wheat last autumn was almost 2.2 mln hectares, with Romania ranking fourth in the EU, after France, Germany and Poland.

Agrobusiness entrepreneurs say that in the western part of the country we could have very good productions, of 7 tonnes/hectare, on average. Moreover, they claim that the wheat harvested so far is very good quality, 70% being bakery wheat and 30% fodder wheat.

(Photo source: Monkey Business Images/Dreamstime.com)

10

