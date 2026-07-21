Program to build angel investment capacity launches in Moldova, Romanian investors among backers

TechAngels Romania, Business Angels Europe, META Group and the Moldovan Technology Transfer Network (MTTN) have jointly launched ESIL Moldova, a two-year program designed to build business angel investment capacity in Moldova.

While Moldova continues to produce highly skilled graduates, technology professionals, and promising startups, access to early-stage investment remains limited, a challenge ESIL Moldova aims to address.

The program will provide aspiring and existing business angels with training, mentoring, peer-to-peer learning, pitching opportunities and access to experienced investor communities across Europe. Activities will take place both in Chișinău and online and will cover startup evaluation, deal flow, syndication and cross-border investing.

The project is funded by the European Union and co-funded by the French Government through Expertise France as part of the EU4Innovation East program.

As part of the consortium, TechAngels will contribute practical experience accumulated through its work with early-stage technology companies and its community of more than 130 entrepreneurs, investors and senior executives. Its involvement will also support stronger connections between investors in Moldova, Romania and the wider European ecosystem, the organization said.

“Moldova has talented entrepreneurs with strong innovation potential, but successful startup ecosystems also need investors willing to share their experience, mentor founders and take informed risks. ESIL Moldova aims to help build a more active, connected and internationally engaged investment community,” Charles Mathiaux, Deputy Project Director of EU4Innovation East, said.

“Angel investing is best understood through practical experience, real investment decisions and interaction with experienced peers. We want to help investors in Moldova build the confidence, discipline and networks needed to support promising founders over the long term,” Cosmin Curticăpean, TechAngels Vice President and coordinator on behalf of TechAngels of the ESIL Moldova program, said.

ESIL Moldova builds on the experience of the Early Stage Investing Launchpad, which has worked since 2017 to strengthen business angel ecosystems across Europe, particularly in countries where organized early-stage investment remains underdeveloped.

TechAngels Romania brings together more than 130 entrepreneurs, investors and senior executives. Its members invest in and support early-stage technology companies with capital, operational experience, sector expertise, mentorship and access to business networks. In the past 13 years, the group has contributed over EUR 47 million to the development of local tech startups and has more than 270 startups in its aggregated portfolio.

(Illustration: Tech Angels)

simona@romania-insider.com