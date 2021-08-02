Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Mon, 08/02/2021 - 08:03
Business

Erste Group revises Romania's 2021 growth outlook to 6.7%

02 August 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Austrian financial group Erste revised its forecast upward for all the Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) countries where it operates.

Each of them will outperform the euro area's expected 4.4% advance, with the expected growth rates ranging from 3.7% in the Czech Republic to 6.9% in Hungary.

"Of course, it remains to be seen how the pandemic will evolve," said Bernd Spalt, CEO of Erste Group.

For Romania, Erste Group revised upward its forecast for this year's economic growth from 4.2% (in Q1) to 6.7%.

The Austrian group trusts the growth rate will remain robust in Romania in 2022 (+4.5%). As regards the causes of the resilience already demonstrated by the region, Erste Group says that although quarantine measures have significantly affected services and trade, the production sector - which traditionally plays a key role in the CEE region - has been much less affected overall.

Confidence in the region is also reflected in the evolution of its stock markets: in the first half of the year, the market capitalization of the main CEE indices increased by 17.6% as a weighted average, it also points out. 

Furthermore, the group's analysts carried out an estimate of the Resilience Instrument's impact on each country's GDP - projected at between 1.2% GDP in 2026 (when the facility expires) in the Czech Republic and 2.9% in Romania.

The size of the disbursements under the facility differs significantly, with the biggest packages measured as a share of GDP being in Romania (13.4%) and Croatia (13%) and the lowest in the Czech Republic (3.2%). 

(Photo: Diony Teixeira/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 10/15/2020 - 11:35
15 October 2020
Business
Biggest 100 companies in Romania generate a quarter of the country’s business - full list
Normal
Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Mon, 08/02/2021 - 08:03
Business

Erste Group revises Romania's 2021 growth outlook to 6.7%

02 August 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Austrian financial group Erste revised its forecast upward for all the Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) countries where it operates.

Each of them will outperform the euro area's expected 4.4% advance, with the expected growth rates ranging from 3.7% in the Czech Republic to 6.9% in Hungary.

"Of course, it remains to be seen how the pandemic will evolve," said Bernd Spalt, CEO of Erste Group.

For Romania, Erste Group revised upward its forecast for this year's economic growth from 4.2% (in Q1) to 6.7%.

The Austrian group trusts the growth rate will remain robust in Romania in 2022 (+4.5%). As regards the causes of the resilience already demonstrated by the region, Erste Group says that although quarantine measures have significantly affected services and trade, the production sector - which traditionally plays a key role in the CEE region - has been much less affected overall.

Confidence in the region is also reflected in the evolution of its stock markets: in the first half of the year, the market capitalization of the main CEE indices increased by 17.6% as a weighted average, it also points out. 

Furthermore, the group's analysts carried out an estimate of the Resilience Instrument's impact on each country's GDP - projected at between 1.2% GDP in 2026 (when the facility expires) in the Czech Republic and 2.9% in Romania.

The size of the disbursements under the facility differs significantly, with the biggest packages measured as a share of GDP being in Romania (13.4%) and Croatia (13%) and the lowest in the Czech Republic (3.2%). 

(Photo: Diony Teixeira/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 10/15/2020 - 11:35
15 October 2020
Business
Biggest 100 companies in Romania generate a quarter of the country’s business - full list
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks