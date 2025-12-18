Engie takes over 253 MW wind farm from Greenvolt in Romania

Greenvolt Group, through Greenvolt Power, a developer of wind, photovoltaic, and battery energy storage projects, announced that it has agreed to the sale of a 253 MW onshore wind project in Ialomița County to Engie Romania, a subsidiary of Engie Group.

This agreement follows a series of successful asset-rotation operations announced by Greenvolt in 2025, including the sales of wind projects in Poland and a greenfield pipeline in Spain during the first half of the year, as well as the recent BESS transactions in Poland. Greenvolt Group’s asset-rotation strategy foresees the sale of approximately 70–80% of internally developed projects, while retaining 20–30% on its balance sheet.

The project, located in Ialomița County, south-eastern Romania, is currently under construction by Greenvolt Power and is set to become one of the largest in the country, comprising 42 high-efficiency turbines.

Once operational, it is expected to contribute significantly to Romania’s and Europe’s energy transition and security of supply. Completion is expected for 2027.

The project has also been awarded a 15-year Contract for Difference (CfD) for part of its capacity, providing long-term revenue visibility and further strengthening its overall investment profile.

“This acquisition reflects Engie’s commitment to accelerating the energy transition in Romania and across Europe. By integrating a large-scale wind project of this size into our portfolio, we are doubling our renewable footprint in a market with strong growth potential, while contributing to security of supply and the achievement of our net-zero carbon ambition by 2045," said Cristian Buzan, Vice President, Engie Romania.

