France’s Engie buys 54 MW ready-to-build wind project in eastern Romania

The Romanian subsidiary of the French utility group Engie announced that it completed the acquisition of a 54 MW ready-to-build wind project in Mereni, Constanța County, on April 29. The project, located in a region known for strong wind resources, comes with all necessary permits, allowing construction to begin later this year. Commissioning is expected by 2027.

The Mereni wind farm is projected to generate 180 GWh of electricity annually - enough to supply approximately 90,000 households or power around 20 medium-sized data centers, Economica.net reported. It is also expected to help avoid about 55,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions each year, equivalent to the climate benefit of planting more than 900,000 trees.

The acquisition supports Engie Romania’s goal of reaching 1 GW of installed renewable capacity by 2030.

The company has already expanded its portfolio in 2024 by developing its first hybrid power plant, a 57 MW facility combining wind and solar, and by acquiring an operational 80 MW wind farm.

Engie Romania currently operates 211 MW of renewable capacity, including three wind farms totaling 178 MW and five photovoltaic parks amounting to 33 MW. It plans to commission a 37.2 MWp solar project in Ariceștii Rahtivani, Prahova County, in the near future.

The Engie Romania group is active in natural gas distribution and supply, electricity production from renewable sources, as well as energy efficiency solutions. The company serves over 2.3 million customers, manages a gas network of 23,786 km, and employs more than 4,400 people.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Welcomia/Dreamstime.com)