Events

Enescu Festival brings Grammy winners and world-class orchestras to Sibiu

17 July 2025

The George Enescu International Festival returns to Sibiu from September 2 to 21 with a lineup featuring Grammy-winning artists and top orchestras. Under the theme “Anniversaries,” the event marks 70 years since the death of George Enescu and celebrates milestones in the history of composers and ensembles that have shaped musical modernism.

Sibiu will host five concerts and recitals at Sala Thalia and the Brukenthal Museum.

This year’s edition includes performances by the Sinfonia Varsovia, violinists Augustin Hadelich and Daniel Lozakovich, pianists David Fray and Alexandra Silocea, and the Scottish Chamber Orchestra featuring percussionist Colin Currie. 

Sinfonia Varsovia will open the festival on September 2, conducted by Marta Gardolińska with pianist Rafał Blechacz. On September 14, Alexandra Silocea presents “Klimt Meets Bösendorfer – Ver Sacrum,” a multisensory recital inspired by spring symbolism and Klimt’s visual world, featuring a rare gold-decorated Bösendorfer piano.

Augustin Hadelich, known for his emotional expressiveness and technical brilliance, will perform on September 17. Next, Daniel Lozakovich and David Fray join forces on September 19 for a rare and highly anticipated collaboration. 

The Scottish Chamber Orchestra will close the festival on September 21 with works by Beethoven and MacMillan, joined by guest soloist Colin Currie.

Tickets and festival passes are available online at special presale prices until July 27.

(Photo source: the organizers)

