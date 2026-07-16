Energy provider PPC Renewables Romania to build battery energy storage system at Corugea wind farm

PPC Renewables Romania, the renewable energy provider part of Greek energy group PPC, is set to build a battery energy storage system, or BESS, with a capacity of 40.08 MW | 80.16 MWh within the Corugea wind farm located in Tulcea County, southeastern Romania.

The project is part of the company’s expansion of its renewable energy portfolio with storage projects that can actively contribute to overall stability. The new battery platform is valued at RON 87.4 million, of which RON 9.9 million is European co-financing through the Modernization Fund.

During this year, PPC Renewables Romania plans to add new storage capacity and is advancing rapidly in this segment, alongside the expansion of renewable energy production, as it approaches the 2 GW milestone in installed capacity in Romania.

Located in the village of Casimcea, the BESS will be implemented within the Corugea wind farm, which comprises 35 modern turbines with a total installed capacity of 70 MW. The wind farm produces approximately 190,000 MWh annually, enough to cover the consumption of more than 70,000 households, while also helping to avoid more than 130,000 tonnes of CO₂ emissions per year.

Alongside the development of the storage system, the project involves completing all necessary construction and infrastructure elements, arranging operational roads and access routes, fencing the site, installing safety lighting and monitoring systems, as well as setting up the area designated for operation, maintenance, security and site logistics.

Last month, the company announced the installation of a similar BESS system with a capacity of 4.47 MW and 8.94 MWh at the solar park located in Colibași, Giurgiu County.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)