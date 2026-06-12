PPC Renewables Romania adds battery storage system to Colibași solar park

PPC Renewables is expanding its renewable energy portfolio with a new battery energy storage system at its Colibași photovoltaic park in southern Romania. The project is part of the company's strategy to develop hybrid renewable energy capacities and improve grid stability through energy storage.

The company announced that it will install a Battery Energy Storage System - BESS with a capacity of 4.47 MW and 8.94 MWh at the solar park located in Colibași, Giurgiu County.

The investment is valued at RON 10.5 million (roughly EUR 2 million), with around RON 1.9 million provided through the European Union-backed Modernisation Fund. The remaining RON 8.65 million will be financed by PPC Renewables Romania.

The Colibași photovoltaic park, commissioned in 2013, covers approximately 15 hectares and is equipped with 39,310 solar panels.

In addition to the battery storage installation, the project includes the construction of related infrastructure, operational and access roads, fencing, safety lighting, and monitoring systems, as well as facilities for operations, maintenance, and site logistics.

PPC Renewables Romania, part of the Greek energy group PPC, is one of Romania's largest private investors in renewable energy and has been expanding its renewable generation and energy storage portfolio as the country accelerates its energy transition.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)