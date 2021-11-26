Software producer Endava extends presence in three more Romanian cities

Endava (NYSE: DAVA), the British software company active on the local market with seven delivery centers located in Brașov, Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Iași, Timișoara, Târgu-Mureș and Pitești, is expanding its business in Craiova, Sibiu and Suceava, Profit.ro reported.

"The transition to the hybrid work model offered us, at the company level, more flexibility and the possibility to open new centers in communities where we are not yet present, but which have a great potential for development, such as Craiova, Sibiu and Suceava," said Claudiu Constantinescu, regional manager, Central Europe, Endava.

Currently, the company employs over 3,000 in Romania. The company now has open positions for software developers, testers, application management engineers, data experts, support staff, analysts, project managers and software architects.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

andrei@romania-insider.com