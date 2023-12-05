HR

Employment in Romania up 1.3% y/y in Q3 driven by construction, IT&C and HoReCa

05 December 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The average number of employees in Romania increased by 1.3% y/y to 5.13 million in Q3 – an annual advance of 64.7 thousand workplaces, according to the statistics office INS.

The largest number of jobs were created in the sectors of construction (+11.7 thousand), IT&C (+10.8 thousand) and HoReCa (+10.3 thousand).

The IT&C and HoReCa sectors posted the highest growth rates in terms of employment as well, of 4.7% y/y and 4.5% y/y, respectively, and they employ some 240,000 people each.

The sector of construction posted a robust 2.7% growth to 450,000 people. In manufacturing, employment increased by 0.3% y/y (+3.0 thousand jobs) to 1.09 million employees.

The state forecasting body CNP expects the number of employees in Romania to increase by 1.6% y/y in 2024, after a 0.9% y/y advance in 2023. Employment is expected to further rise by 1.9% in 2025 and 2.0% in 2026.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Supattra Suparit/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
HR

Employment in Romania up 1.3% y/y in Q3 driven by construction, IT&C and HoReCa

05 December 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The average number of employees in Romania increased by 1.3% y/y to 5.13 million in Q3 – an annual advance of 64.7 thousand workplaces, according to the statistics office INS.

The largest number of jobs were created in the sectors of construction (+11.7 thousand), IT&C (+10.8 thousand) and HoReCa (+10.3 thousand).

The IT&C and HoReCa sectors posted the highest growth rates in terms of employment as well, of 4.7% y/y and 4.5% y/y, respectively, and they employ some 240,000 people each.

The sector of construction posted a robust 2.7% growth to 450,000 people. In manufacturing, employment increased by 0.3% y/y (+3.0 thousand jobs) to 1.09 million employees.

The state forecasting body CNP expects the number of employees in Romania to increase by 1.6% y/y in 2024, after a 0.9% y/y advance in 2023. Employment is expected to further rise by 1.9% in 2025 and 2.0% in 2026.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Supattra Suparit/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

28 November 2023
Environment
Romania inaugurates first regional PET bottle sorting center part of Deposit-Refund System
22 November 2023
Interviews
Romania’s Copșa Mică through the lens of a Norwegian couple who lived there in the 1990s
20 November 2023
Sports
Romania qualifies for EURO 2024 after win against Israel
13 November 2023
Defense
Romania inaugurates European Training Center for F-16 fighter aircraft
13 November 2023
Culture
Alin Ușeriu, initiator of Via Transilvanica - Romania's "Road that Unites": Without people, there is no heritage
10 November 2023
Politics
Bogdan Aurescu, first Romanian elected judge of the International Court of Justice 
06 November 2023
Nature
Northern lights visible from Romania due to geomagnetic storm
31 October 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian index BET brings double returns compared with US index S&P500 and 3.5 times higher than STOXX 600 in 25 years