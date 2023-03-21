Employment rate of women in Romania among the lowest in the EU

The female employment rate (25-54 years old) in Romania is 67.1%, among the lowest in the European Union, where the average is 74.7%, according to an infographic published by Monitorul Social, a project of Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung Romania.

"The employment rate of women between the ages of 25 and 54 in Romania is among the lowest in the European Union: 67.1%, while the EU average is 74.7%. For women with children, the difference in employment rates is even greater: 62.5% in Romania, 72.4% EU average," the infographic shows, cited by Agerpres.

The lowest female employment rate is in Italy - 60.1%, followed by Greece - 61.3%, while the highest is in Slovenia - 85.7%. Lithuania, Hungary, and Portugal also have rates of 83.9%, 83.43%, and 83.3%, respectively.

According to the cited source, after the 2008 crisis and until 2020, the female employment rate in Romania increased, but only for those without children (from 70% to 77%). For women with children, the employment rate remained constant, oscillating around 68%.

The two years of the pandemic (2020-2021) brought a dramatic decrease in the female employment rate in Romania, from 73% in 2019 to 67% in 2021, a sharper decrease than in the rest of the European Union.

(Photo source: Antonio Guillem | Dreamstime.com)