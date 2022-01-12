Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Wed, 01/12/2022 - 08:27
Business

Romanian blockchain startup Elrond promises to turn merchants’ fees into yields

12 January 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Elrond Network, the blockchain startup founded by Romanian entrepreneurs in Sibiu, announced that it took over the “leading” Portuguese crypto payment processor Utrust and initiated the “#web3payments revolution."

More than making payments instant and cheap (the goal of any respectable crypto startup), Elrond seeks “to create a paradigm shift” via Merchant Yield product - a Web3 payment processing solution that will provide yield for merchants, instead of requiring them to pay a percentage of the transacted value.

In Economics 101 terms, “by the use of state of the art blockchain technology,” there will be produced for the first time, such a thing as a free lunch. Or maybe the bill will be paid, as usual, by the buyers and late investors.

“The implications are hard to overstate,” said Beniamin Mincu, Elrond Network CEO.

To achieve such a non-trivial goal, Elrond, by “using state of the art blockchain technology to make payments fully and natively digital […] will transform them [the payments] into a scalable revenue stream, enabling merchants anywhere to bring more of the multi-trillion dollar crypto market into their business and earn on every transaction they receive, instead of paying for it.” Initially sceptical, the experts of Utrust were convinced such a goal was achievable. 

“The idea of payments turning from a cost into a revenue stream sounded as crazy to us as it does to anyone thinking about it for the first time. After exploring this together with Elrond, we not only realized that this is possible but also that it is the inevitable future of payments. So we decided to join forces and accelerate the implementation of DeFi payments,” said Sanja Kon, Utrust CEO.

Sibiu-based Elrond had developed a blockchain ecosystem, which it says is much faster than that used by bitcoin, issued a token of its own (EGLD) and recently convinced a car dealership in Cluj Napoca to accept EGLD as a means of payment. It also found investors to sell them EGLD 20 mln that are now traded at a price of over USD 200 - resulting in a market capitalization of over USD 4 bln.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Elrond.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 09/22/2020 - 14:31
08 October 2020
Profiles & Interviews
#GirlsCode: From designing an app that impressed Steve Jobs to building the next Romanian unicorn in US
Normal
Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Wed, 01/12/2022 - 08:27
Business

Romanian blockchain startup Elrond promises to turn merchants’ fees into yields

12 January 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Elrond Network, the blockchain startup founded by Romanian entrepreneurs in Sibiu, announced that it took over the “leading” Portuguese crypto payment processor Utrust and initiated the “#web3payments revolution."

More than making payments instant and cheap (the goal of any respectable crypto startup), Elrond seeks “to create a paradigm shift” via Merchant Yield product - a Web3 payment processing solution that will provide yield for merchants, instead of requiring them to pay a percentage of the transacted value.

In Economics 101 terms, “by the use of state of the art blockchain technology,” there will be produced for the first time, such a thing as a free lunch. Or maybe the bill will be paid, as usual, by the buyers and late investors.

“The implications are hard to overstate,” said Beniamin Mincu, Elrond Network CEO.

To achieve such a non-trivial goal, Elrond, by “using state of the art blockchain technology to make payments fully and natively digital […] will transform them [the payments] into a scalable revenue stream, enabling merchants anywhere to bring more of the multi-trillion dollar crypto market into their business and earn on every transaction they receive, instead of paying for it.” Initially sceptical, the experts of Utrust were convinced such a goal was achievable. 

“The idea of payments turning from a cost into a revenue stream sounded as crazy to us as it does to anyone thinking about it for the first time. After exploring this together with Elrond, we not only realized that this is possible but also that it is the inevitable future of payments. So we decided to join forces and accelerate the implementation of DeFi payments,” said Sanja Kon, Utrust CEO.

Sibiu-based Elrond had developed a blockchain ecosystem, which it says is much faster than that used by bitcoin, issued a token of its own (EGLD) and recently convinced a car dealership in Cluj Napoca to accept EGLD as a means of payment. It also found investors to sell them EGLD 20 mln that are now traded at a price of over USD 200 - resulting in a market capitalization of over USD 4 bln.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Elrond.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 09/22/2020 - 14:31
08 October 2020
Profiles & Interviews
#GirlsCode: From designing an app that impressed Steve Jobs to building the next Romanian unicorn in US
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks