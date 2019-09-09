Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 09/09/2019 - 17:27
Business
Elon Musk says Tesla is "hoping to open in Romania soon"
09 September 2019
Famous entrepreneur Elon Musk, the founder and CEO of electric car producer Tesla and space travel company SpaceX, revealed Tesla’s plans to enter the Romanian market on Monday, after launching a debate on Twitter about the similarities between the flags of Romania and Chad.

“Why aren’t more people talking about this?” asked Elon Musk referring to Romania and Chad having the same flag model and colors.

Romanian entrepreneur Dragos Stanca, the organizer of the biggest tech conference in Southeast Europe – Upgrade 100, replied to his post inviting the Tesla CEO to come to the conference and talk about this and about his company’s plans for the region.

“Hoping to open in Romania soon!” was Musk’s reply, without any further details.

Tesla recently started taking pre-orders from Romania but doesn’t have a local presence.

Elon Musk’s tweet about the flags of Romania and Chad gathered almost 100,000 likes, 3,600 comments, and was retweeted more than 10,000 times. Musk is among the most popular 100 people on Twitter, with more followers than U.S. President Donald Trump.

