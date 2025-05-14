Business

Romanian tissue paper producer Elfi invests EUR 10 mln to double production capacity

14 May 2025

Romanian tissue and sanitary paper products producer Elfi announced investments of EUR 10 million in 2025 to expand production capacity.

The project involves the construction of a new production hall and the installation of a state-of-the-art production line, which will allow the company to operate three production lines and double its current capacity.

In 2024, Elfi reported a turnover of approximately EUR 13 million, up 10% compared to 2023, and invested over EUR 1 million in technologies for efficiency and sustainability. The kitchen towels segment was the most dynamic, generating over 60% of the monthly production volume.

For 2025, the company estimates an increase in turnover of approximately 15% amid the consolidation of existing partnerships and new investments, which will provide greater flexibility in order processing and support expansion plans.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

