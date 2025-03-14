Sales of electro-IT goods up 10% y/y in Romania in 2024

Sales of electronics, home appliances, IT, and telecom products in Romania rose by approximately 10% in 2024 compared to the previous year, according to an analysis by Ziarul Financiar based on data from market research company NielsenIQ. The electro-IT market recorded steady growth across all segments, though the pace varied significantly.

Home comfort products, a category that includes air conditioners and heaters, saw the strongest growth, with sales surging by 55%. In contrast, the photo equipment segment recorded a modest increase of just 2.2%.

Analysts at NielsenIQ attribute the overall market expansion to easing inflation, which supported higher consumer spending after nearly two years of contraction.

“In Romania, after almost two years of volume contraction, the reduction in inflation allowed for a return to growth in quantitative consumption in both the FMCG and electro-IT industries. In value terms, FMCG sales increased by 8%, while the electro-IT sector grew by 9.6%,” the analysts noted.

Beyond inflation, other factors also influenced consumer behavior, including climate conditions and regulatory changes.

“The hot summer that started in March led to double-digit increases in sales of ice cream and air conditioners,” the report stated.

The electro-IT market in Romania is expanding by approximately EUR 5 billion (RON 25 billion) annually, according to the latest estimates of Ziarul Financiar.

(Photo source: Billy Blume/Dreamstime.com)