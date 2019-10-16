Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 10/16/2019 - 09:20
Business
Romanian online store, website fined for GDPR breaches
16 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The operators of the online store Elefant.ro and legal portal Avocatnet.ro were fined by the National Supervisory Authority for Personal Data Processing (ANSPDCP) for sending unrequested commercial messages in the former case and for misleading formulation that can result in receiving unrequested commercial messages in the later case.

Specifically, Elefant.ro received a RON 10,000 (EUR 2,100) fine for “not having demonstrated the prior express and unequivocal consent for the transmission of commercial messages by e-mail thus infringing the provisions regarding unsolicited communications.”

Inteligo Media, the operator of Avocatnet.ro, received EUR 9,000 fine for setting as implicit an option in the registration form, which results in by default signing-in for a newsletter. The option should have been ticked by those registrating for not receiving the newsletter. 

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 10/16/2019 - 09:20
Business
Romanian online store, website fined for GDPR breaches
16 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The operators of the online store Elefant.ro and legal portal Avocatnet.ro were fined by the National Supervisory Authority for Personal Data Processing (ANSPDCP) for sending unrequested commercial messages in the former case and for misleading formulation that can result in receiving unrequested commercial messages in the later case.

Specifically, Elefant.ro received a RON 10,000 (EUR 2,100) fine for “not having demonstrated the prior express and unequivocal consent for the transmission of commercial messages by e-mail thus infringing the provisions regarding unsolicited communications.”

Inteligo Media, the operator of Avocatnet.ro, received EUR 9,000 fine for setting as implicit an option in the registration form, which results in by default signing-in for a newsletter. The option should have been ticked by those registrating for not receiving the newsletter. 

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

16 October 2019
Politics
Who is Romania’s newly appointed prime minister?
15 October 2019
Politics
Romania’s president names Liberal leader to form the Government
15 October 2019
Business
Romania, back in the race for Volkswagen plant as group pauses investment in Turkey
15 October 2019
Social
BBC: Why does Romania, a country overflowing with rubbish, import more from abroad?
15 October 2019
Social
Most lavish wedding in Romania: Steaua Bucharest owner gives daughter EUR 1 mln wedding present
14 October 2019
Social
Court blocks Bucharest’s railway link to the airport, challenged by billionaire Ion Tiriac
14 October 2019
Sports
Over 30,000 children to watch Romania-Norway football match, an all-time record
11 October 2019
Business
Brand Finance: Romania’s country brand, less valuable but stronger

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40