Romanian online store, website fined for GDPR breaches

The operators of the online store Elefant.ro and legal portal Avocatnet.ro were fined by the National Supervisory Authority for Personal Data Processing (ANSPDCP) for sending unrequested commercial messages in the former case and for misleading formulation that can result in receiving unrequested commercial messages in the later case.

Specifically, Elefant.ro received a RON 10,000 (EUR 2,100) fine for “not having demonstrated the prior express and unequivocal consent for the transmission of commercial messages by e-mail thus infringing the provisions regarding unsolicited communications.”

Inteligo Media, the operator of Avocatnet.ro, received EUR 9,000 fine for setting as implicit an option in the registration form, which results in by default signing-in for a newsletter. The option should have been ticked by those registrating for not receiving the newsletter.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)