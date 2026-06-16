BVB-listed Electro-Alfa founds new engineering company for complex energy infrastructure

Romanian manufacturer of electrical equipment, Electro-Alfa International (BVB: EAI), announced the establishment of Alfa New Protocol Engineering, a new energy engineering and design company dedicated to complex energy infrastructure.

The new company was established following the conclusion of a partnership with New Protocol Group, a Romanian company specialized in renewable energy, technological integration, and innovative solutions for large-scale energy projects.

“The partnership with New Protocol Group represents a strategic step in strengthening our design and engineering capabilities. Combining the experience of the two teams, Alfa New Protocol Engineering has the necessary premises to become a relevant actor in the development of energy infrastructure in Romania and the region,” said George Ciubotaru, Vice President of the Board of Directors of Electro-Alfa International.

Alfa New Protocol Engineering will operate as an engineering, consulting, and technical project management center focused on complex energy projects, emphasizing multidisciplinary integration and direct implementation support. The new company targets both domestic and foreign markets, including the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine.

Electro-Alfa International is the majority shareholder of Alfa New Protocol Engineering, with 51% of the share capital, and New Protocol Group holds 49%.

“We believe that the next stage in the development of the energy sector will not be defined solely by installed capacity, but by projects that are properly designed, intelligently integrated, and responsibly delivered. Together, we are building a company that brings together engineering design, research, technology, and execution into a platform capable of supporting complex energy projects in Romania and across the region,” said Gratian Fierascu, CEO of New Protocol Group.

The initial service portfolio of Alfa New Protocol Engineering includes technical design services for energy infrastructure assets with voltage levels from 20 kV to 400 kV, covering energy distribution and transmission infrastructure, primary and secondary installations, protection systems, control and command systems, automation, and all related civil works. The company will also provide design and integration services for renewable energy plants and energy storage systems, technical studies, specialized technical consultancy, implementation support, as well as the optimization and preparation of technical and commercial offers.

The launch of the new company comes after the Electro-Alfa IPO in February 2026, which attracted net proceeds of RON 544.3 million.

This week, Electro-Alfa also announced that the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, acting in its capacity as a shareholder holding 5% of EAI shares, has taken up its right to nominate Valentina Siclovan as an independent board director to the company. Her appointment was approved during the Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting held on May 29, 2026.

Valentina Siclovan succeeded Alexandru Arhip, Digitalization & Legal Director at Electro-Alfa International, as a member of the Board of Directors. Her mandate will end in November 2029.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)