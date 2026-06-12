STRABAG to acquire Romanian railway infrastructure company BAWI Construction

STRABAG SE announced that it signed an agreement to acquire 100% of the shares in Romanian railway infrastructure company BAWI Construction, strengthening its position in the growing rail market in Romania and Southeast Europe. The transaction, announced on June 11, is expected to be completed in the second half of 2026, subject to the necessary approvals.

Headquartered in Bucharest, BAWI Construction provides railway infrastructure services ranging from construction and modernization works to specialized rail projects and component production. The company employs around 240 people and generated output of approximately EUR 60 million in 2025.

According to STRABAG, the acquisition will expand the group's expertise, value chain depth, and machinery capacity in railway infrastructure construction.

“We see considerable future potential in the Romanian market and therefore aim to further expand our presence there,” said Péter Glöckler, Member of the Management Board, Segment South + East, STRABAG SE.

“With BAWI, we are gaining an excellently positioned company with high technical expertise and a strong market presence. The acquisition allows us to strategically broaden our railway construction activities while reinforcing our value chain in a key future market,” he added.

The company said BAWI's team of skilled professionals and specialized machinery fleet provide a high degree of in-house production capabilities.

STRABAG noted that Romania is one of the most important growth markets in Southeast Europe for railway infrastructure, supported by substantial investment programs and European funding initiatives aimed at modernizing transport networks.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)