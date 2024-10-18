The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange
Romania’s electricity utilities Electrica and Renovatio get EUR 6.4 mn grants for power storage projects
Two Romanian electricity utility companies, Electrica (BVB: El) and Renovatio Trading, will receive EUR 6.4 million in grants under a EUR 103 million scheme financed under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) to develop power storage capacities of 130MWh.
The Romanian electricity distributor and supplier Electrica (BVB: EL) will receive EUR 3.4 million for the development of a 70MWh electricity storage project in Fântânele, Mureş county. The total value of the project is estimated at EUR 21.8 million, of which non-refundable financing represents approximately 20%.
The second grant, of some EUR 3 million, goes to Renovatio Trading, for a storage project of almost 61MWh developed in Toplița, in Harghita county.
(Photo: Malpetr/ Dreamstime)
iulian@romania-insider.com