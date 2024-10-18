Romania’s electricity utilities Electrica and Renovatio get EUR 6.4 mn grants for power storage projects

Two Romanian electricity utility companies, Electrica (BVB: El) and Renovatio Trading, will receive EUR 6.4 million in grants under a EUR 103 million scheme financed under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) to develop power storage capacities of 130MWh.

The Romanian electricity distributor and supplier Electrica (BVB: EL) will receive EUR 3.4 million for the development of a 70MWh electricity storage project in Fântânele, Mureş county. The total value of the project is estimated at EUR 21.8 million, of which non-refundable financing represents approximately 20%.

The second grant, of some EUR 3 million, goes to Renovatio Trading, for a storage project of almost 61MWh developed in Toplița, in Harghita county.

