Romanian state electricity holding changes general manager

Romania’s state-controlled electricity distributor and supplier Electrica will have a new general manager starting November 1.

The group’s board of directors and the current general manager, Dan Calin Stancu, have agreed to end the collaboration. Stancu will be replaced by Georgeta Corina Popescu, a former state secretary within the Energy Ministry and former general manager of electricity carrier Transelectrica.

Popescu is currently the general manager of Electrica Muntenia Nord, one of Electrica’s power distribution subsidiaries.

She worked within the Energy Ministry from December 2015 until February 2017 and joined Transelectrica’s directorate in March 2017. She left Transelectrica in May 2018, when she joined the Electrica group. In the past, Georgeta Corina Popescu also worked for private companies such as E.On Romania and OMV.

Electrica, which is 49%-owned by the state, serves over 3.7 million customers in Romania. The group had a consolidated net profit of RON 210 million (EUR 45 mln) in the first half of this year while its revenues reached RON 2.65 billion (EUR 571 million).

