Romania’s Electric Castle 2026 reveals full lineup with The Cure, Twenty One Pilots among headliners

Electric Castle has unveiled the full lineup for its 2026 edition, featuring major international acts including The Cure, Twenty One Pilots, Teddy Swims, and Chase & Status. The festival will take place between July 16 and 19 at Bánffy Castle in Romania’s famous region of Transylvania.

Fresh from being named International Festival of the Year at the UK Festival Awards 2025, the Romanian event is preparing for one of its biggest editions yet, with over 80 artists performing across 10 stages.

Headlining the festival are British alternative legends The Cure, set to perform at the castle grounds for the first time, alongside Grammy-winning duo Twenty One Pilots. They will be joined by soul artist Teddy Swims and drum & bass pioneers Chase & Status.

The lineup also includes a mix of established and emerging artists across genres. British rock band Nothing But Thieves, indie group Wet Leg (also performing in Romania for the first time), and artists such as Yung Lean and Bladee are among the confirmed names.

Fans can also expect performances from Kneecap, Sleaford Mods, Maverick Sabre, Eliza Rose, and SG Lewis, alongside rising acts including Kid Kapichi and Just Mustard. Electronic music will be represented by names such as ANNA, Kölsch, Deep Dish, Subtronics, Wilkinson and Mochakk.

One of the standout appearances will come from Dogstar, the alternative rock band featuring actor Keanu Reeves on bass.

Tudor Costinaș, Head of Communications at Electric Castle, said: “We are so excited to finally share the full lineup for Electric Castle 2026. Every year, we try to build a lineup that feels genuinely wide-ranging, bringing together huge global names alongside artists people might be discovering for the first time, and we feel this is a fantastic example of just that. […] We can’t wait to meet everyone back at the castle again for our 12th edition this summer.”

Beyond music, the event will feature a wide range of activities, including film screenings, talks, sports areas, fashion markets, and eco-friendly spaces, transforming the historic castle grounds into a multi-day cultural hub.

Further details and tickets can be found on the festival’s website.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)