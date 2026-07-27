Electro-Alfa begins work on RON 34.6 mln solar park in Iași

Romanian electrical equipment manufacturer Electro-Alfa International started construction of a photovoltaic park in Iași under a contract with the local municipality. The RON 34.6 million (excluding VAT) project will transform the site of a former coal depot into a renewable energy facility.

The CET 2 Holboca solar park will have an installed capacity of 9.8 MWp and will include more than 13,000 photovoltaic panels with a capacity of 750 Wp each.

According to the company, the facility is expected to generate an average of 9,849 MWh of electricity annually and will occupy an area of approximately 75,000 square meters at the former CET 2 Holboca coal storage site.

The project also includes on-grid inverters, transformer stations, grid connection works, monitoring and control systems, and the supporting infrastructure needed to integrate the plant into the electricity distribution network.

“The photovoltaic project is to be completed in the next 9 months by Electro-Alfa International through the Green Energy Business Division, as leader, in association with CRC Energy, according to the execution contract signed with Iași City Hall,” reads the press release.

The company said it currently has five photovoltaic parks under construction in Bucharest and the counties of Alba, Bihor, Hunedoara, and Iași.

Electro-Alfa International, one of Romania's manufacturers of medium- and low-voltage electrical equipment and EPC contractor for energy projects, was listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange in March 2026 under the ticker EAI following a RON 544.3 million initial public offering. Currently, the market capitalization of the company exceeds RON 3 billion (almost EUR 580 million), 82% higher than the valuation at the IPO moment.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)