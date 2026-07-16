Greenvolt Next develops 11 solar self-consumption projects in Romania's Dobrogea region

Greenvolt Next Romania said it is developing 11 photovoltaic projects for self-consumption in the Dobrogea region, with a combined installed capacity of around 2.5 MW. The projects, worth approximately EUR 1.6 million, will serve companies across eight industries under power purchase agreement (PPA) contracts.

The projects are fully financed by Greenvolt Next Romania, part of the Greenvolt Group, with clients paying for the electricity generated at a fixed rate under agreements lasting between 5 and 10 years. At the end of each contract, ownership of the photovoltaic system is transferred to the client at no additional cost.

According to the company, the portfolio is expected to achieve an average self-consumption rate of around 70% of beneficiaries' total electricity use, generating combined savings of more than EUR 1.8 million over the lifetime of the contracts.

Among the largest projects are two photovoltaic systems developed for bakery and pastry producer Dobrogea Group, with a combined installed capacity of approximately 795 kWp. The company estimated the installations would generate savings exceeding EUR 150,000 during the contract period.

Greenvolt Next also installed two photovoltaic systems with a combined capacity of about 185 kWp for La Scoica Land Hotel and La Scoica Pizzeria on Romania's Black Sea coast. The projects are expected to save the hospitality businesses around EUR 200,000 over the duration of the agreements.

“The PPA model we have brought to Romania is increasingly proving its viability, and companies are adopting photovoltaic systems for self-consumption. Benefits such as zero upfront investment, a fixed price for the generated energy throughout the entire contract, and ownership of the system at the end of the contractual period are concrete arguments that win companies over,” said Filipe Dias, Country Manager of Greenvolt Next Romania.

The Dobrogea projects include both rooftop and ground-mounted installations, with site-specific works such as roof refurbishment and reinforced support structures where needed.

The company said the photovoltaic systems in the regional portfolio are expected to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 1,255 tonnes annually.

At the national level, Greenvolt Next Romania said it has contracted photovoltaic projects totaling 38.7 MWp, with 19.2 MWp already installed, serving more than 140 customers across the country.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)