HR

eJobs: Romanian employers move toward salary transparency as 40% of job postings display wages

13 February 2025

Employers in Romania are increasingly preparing for salary transparency, with 40% of job postings this year already displaying salary information, according to data from eJobs, the largest local online recruitment platform. This marks a rise from last year’s average of 35%, reflecting growing adaptation to upcoming European Union regulations mandating full salary disclosure by mid-2026.

Since the beginning of 2025, out of 31,000 job postings on eJobs.ro, more than 12,000 have included salary details. Most of these (88%) were for positions in Romania, while 6.5% were for jobs abroad, and 5.2% were remote positions. 

Currently, over 8,000 job listings on the platform display salary figures, accounting for roughly 37% of all available openings.

Roxana Drăghici, Head of Sales at eJobs, noted that employers are now taking concrete steps to ease the transition toward full salary transparency: “By June 2026, all salary structures will have to be public, as required by the European Commission’s directive. Employees will also be able to access information about their colleagues’ earnings. We are now seeing real movement in this direction, and as we get closer to the deadline, employers are making the necessary adjustments.”

The industries most open to salary transparency include services, retail, transport and logistics, tourism, call centers/BPO, food industry, and construction. These sectors not only account for a high volume of hires but also experience significant employee turnover, making it essential for companies to attract candidates quickly.

Drăghici also highlighted the impact of recent tax policy changes, particularly in the food and construction sectors, where the removal of certain fiscal benefits is expected to lead to lower net salaries for employees.

Employers tend to disclose salaries more frequently for entry-level positions requiring 0-2 years of experience, while senior roles are less likely to have salary details included in job postings. Geographically, most transparent job postings are found in Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Brașov, Ilfov, Iași, Timișoara, and Constanța.

Salary data from Salario, eJobs’ salary comparison tool, indicates that average net salaries in the most transparent sectors range between RON 3,650 and 5,000 per month. Employees in services, transport, tourism, and call centers earn around RON 4,000, while those in retail make approximately RON 3,650. Construction workers have the highest average net salary, at RON 5,000 monthly.

At present, over 23,000 job listings are available on eJobs.ro.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Fizkes/Dreamstime.com)

