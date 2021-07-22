Profile picture for user sfodor
Business

eJobs Romania introduces salary comparison tool

22 July 2021
Recruitment platform eJobs Romania recently launched the salary comparison tool Salario.

It covers information on more than 800 jobs in 62 areas, in both the public and private sectors. So far, more than 130,000 users introduced their net monthly revenue in the database.

Bucharest-Ilfov leads the top of the best-paid regions, with an average monthly income of RON 4,500 (EUR 914) net, while the counties of Timiș and Cluj have average monthly salaries of RON 3,500 (EUR 711), the database shows.

At the opposite end, the lowest average salaries were recorded in the counties of Vrancea, Vaslui and Dolj – a little over RON 2,500 (EUR 508) net.

The counties with the highest revenues are also the ones where candidates show increased interest in transparent salaries, while the residents of Mehedinți, Teleorman and Giurgiu counties are the least interested in finding out the market levels.

The highest net monthly salaries introduced in the database exceed RON 22,000 (EUR 4,471) and are attached to management positions such as GM, sales manager, or economic director. Software &IT, acquisitions, and IT Hardware are the highest-paying areas. In contrast, the lowest-paid employees work in au pair/baby-sitting, cleaning, textile, and back-office/secretariat.

Romanian candidates showed the most interest for positions as an economist, design engineer, assistant manager, software engineer, and Java programmer, each of them with more than 2,000 searches in the database.

“In Romania, salaries continue to be a hot topic, but also a taboo one. After 2020, when salaries were capped or decreased, a discussion about transparent revenues is needed in the comeback year 2021, when hiring is back to the pre-pandemic level. With Salario, we try to encourage as many companies as possible to join us in this effort for salary transparency, a model approached successfully in Nordic countries,” Bogdan Badea, CEO of eJobs Romania, said.

10

