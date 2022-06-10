Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 06/10/2022 - 08:23
Business

EIB disburses EUR 1.4 bln to Romania for energy projects under Modernization Fund

10 June 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The European Investment Bank (EIB) transferred approximately EUR 1.4 bln to Romania under the Modernization Fund scheme to finance strategic projects in the country’s energy sector, energy minister Virgil Popescu announced on June 9.

The projects to be funded are the eight projects submitted by the coal and power complex CE Oltenia (CEO) for the production of energy from renewable sources, totalling EUR 671 mln, of which EUR 470 mln from the Modernization Fund. The installed capacity of the projects will sum up to 735 MW.

The minister also mentioned two other combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) power plant projects for CEO, namely Isalniţa (EUR 506 mln of which EUR 253 mln from the Modernization Fund) and Turceni (EUR 335 mln, of which EUR 168 mln from the Modernization Fund). Their installed capacity will be 1200 MW.

Several projects submitted by the power grid operator Transelectrica, amounting to a total of EUR 476 mln, will be partly financed (with EUR 394 mln) under the Modernization Fund.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 06/10/2022 - 08:23
Business

EIB disburses EUR 1.4 bln to Romania for energy projects under Modernization Fund

10 June 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The European Investment Bank (EIB) transferred approximately EUR 1.4 bln to Romania under the Modernization Fund scheme to finance strategic projects in the country’s energy sector, energy minister Virgil Popescu announced on June 9.

The projects to be funded are the eight projects submitted by the coal and power complex CE Oltenia (CEO) for the production of energy from renewable sources, totalling EUR 671 mln, of which EUR 470 mln from the Modernization Fund. The installed capacity of the projects will sum up to 735 MW.

The minister also mentioned two other combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) power plant projects for CEO, namely Isalniţa (EUR 506 mln of which EUR 253 mln from the Modernization Fund) and Turceni (EUR 335 mln, of which EUR 168 mln from the Modernization Fund). Their installed capacity will be 1200 MW.

Several projects submitted by the power grid operator Transelectrica, amounting to a total of EUR 476 mln, will be partly financed (with EUR 394 mln) under the Modernization Fund.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

09 June 2022
Eco
Public school in Buzău become first-ever "green school" in Romania
09 June 2022
Social
Baccalaureate attendance in Romania drops to new low. A quarter of the class of 2022 won't take the final exam
09 June 2022
Social
Romania’s minister of family announces intention to close orphanages, a 16-year unfulfilled promise
08 June 2022
Business
Estonian ride-sharing app Bolt outshines Uber in Romania
07 June 2022
Social
Universities in Romania looking for partners to commercialize patents
07 June 2022
Social
Bucharest’s District 6 tops ranking of local administration transparency in Romania
04 June 2022
Profiles & Interviews
Romanians abroad: Young mother wants to unite the Romanian community in Belgium through books
04 June 2022
Profiles & Interviews
Words versus bullets - Ukrainian journalists turn into war correspondents: War has become part of our lives