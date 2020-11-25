Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Wed, 11/25/2020 - 08:12
Business

Romanian minister assures no public wage cuts are in sight

25 November 2020
Romania's economy minister Virgil Popescu has assured that the ruling Liberal Party (PNL) doesn't plan any wage cuts in the public sector, in response to recent comments by Romania's National Bank's chief economist Valentin Lazea about potential 20% wage cuts.

Romania's budgetary sector employees should work only four days a week and have their wages cut by 20%, BNR chief economist Lazea suggested last week. His comment was circulated by local media and prompted a reaction from BNR - saying that the institution disapproves the opposition Social Democratic Party (PSD) "misquoting certain central bank experts." All BNR's reports and opinions are in its reports publicly available online, BNR said.

However, minister Popescu doubts that Lazea's comments are either misquoted or unrelated to the electoral campaign.

"I do not believe in the innocence of Lazea's statement. As far as I know, Lazea is a disciple of [formerly Social Democrat, currently BNR first deputy governor] Florin Georgescu. Commenting, out of the blue, during the electoral campaign, about cutting wages  - even if on own behalf not involving BNR - it seems to me that it is a personal support of Lazea for a possible discussion, for a topic that in my opinion is a misleading topic," the economy minister said, according to Agerpres

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Virgil Popescu)

