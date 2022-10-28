Business

Economy minister: war in Ukraine brought a wave of investors to Romania

28 October 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Economy minister Florin Spataru announced on October 27 that, over the last six months, Romania recorded foreign investments of over EUR 4.37 bln, an increase of over 21% compared to the same period in 2021.

"As minister of the economy, I meet every week with at least one foreign investor interested in developing a business in our country. The growing trend of foreign investments in Romania is reflected in the economy, and this phenomenon is a result of the efforts of the ministry I lead", the minister of economy said, according to Economica.net.

Data from the National bank of Romania (BNR) are mixed, however: while the gross FDI inflows in the latest available 6-month period surged by 37% YoY (even more than minister Spataru estimated), only a very small part was formed by equity investments while the vast majority of it was formed by loans and profits reinvested by FDI companies already active in Romania.

"The number of companies with foreign capital newly established in Romania increased by 35.1%, compared to the similar period in 2021, respectively 3,476 units, according to the data centralized by the National Trade Registry Office", the minister also said.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

Read next
Normal
Business

Economy minister: war in Ukraine brought a wave of investors to Romania

28 October 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Economy minister Florin Spataru announced on October 27 that, over the last six months, Romania recorded foreign investments of over EUR 4.37 bln, an increase of over 21% compared to the same period in 2021.

"As minister of the economy, I meet every week with at least one foreign investor interested in developing a business in our country. The growing trend of foreign investments in Romania is reflected in the economy, and this phenomenon is a result of the efforts of the ministry I lead", the minister of economy said, according to Economica.net.

Data from the National bank of Romania (BNR) are mixed, however: while the gross FDI inflows in the latest available 6-month period surged by 37% YoY (even more than minister Spataru estimated), only a very small part was formed by equity investments while the vast majority of it was formed by loans and profits reinvested by FDI companies already active in Romania.

"The number of companies with foreign capital newly established in Romania increased by 35.1%, compared to the similar period in 2021, respectively 3,476 units, according to the data centralized by the National Trade Registry Office", the minister also said.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

26 October 2022
RI +
How to heal covert scars for half of your life: Top Romanian model about his secret to success
21 October 2022
Eco
WWF opens rural eco-hub in Romania’s Carpathian Mountains
20 October 2022
Tech
Google opens new office in downtown Bucharest
18 October 2022
Politics
European Parliament backs resolution calling for Romania, Bulgaria to be admitted into Schengen
14 October 2022
Social
Romanian scientist at Stanford leads research on human brain cells being transplanted into rats
12 October 2022
Politics
Bill barring convicted felons from public office passed into law in Romania
12 October 2022
Social
Romanian woman testifies in the Council of Europe about the traumas she experienced in a Communist orphanage
06 October 2022
Politics
EP debates usher hopes of Romania being welcomed into Schengen