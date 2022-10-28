Economy minister: war in Ukraine brought a wave of investors to Romania

Economy minister Florin Spataru announced on October 27 that, over the last six months, Romania recorded foreign investments of over EUR 4.37 bln, an increase of over 21% compared to the same period in 2021.

"As minister of the economy, I meet every week with at least one foreign investor interested in developing a business in our country. The growing trend of foreign investments in Romania is reflected in the economy, and this phenomenon is a result of the efforts of the ministry I lead", the minister of economy said, according to Economica.net.

Data from the National bank of Romania (BNR) are mixed, however: while the gross FDI inflows in the latest available 6-month period surged by 37% YoY (even more than minister Spataru estimated), only a very small part was formed by equity investments while the vast majority of it was formed by loans and profits reinvested by FDI companies already active in Romania.

"The number of companies with foreign capital newly established in Romania increased by 35.1%, compared to the similar period in 2021, respectively 3,476 units, according to the data centralized by the National Trade Registry Office", the minister also said.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)