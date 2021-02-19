Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 02/19/2021 - 09:06
Business

Romanian minister reports suspicions related to EUR 550 mln grants program

19 February 2021
Romania's economy minister, Claudiu Nasui, confirmed that he submitted - after consultations with prime minister Florin Citu - a criminal complaint to the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) related to suspicions of corruption in the EUR 550 million investment grants program.

The investment grants represent Measure 3 of a support scheme launched last year by the Government of prime minister Ludovic Orban to support small and medium local companies in need of investment during the pandemic.

"I filed a criminal complaint in rem [unidentified criminals] with the DNA regarding the suspicious activities, in agreement with the prime minister Florin Citu," Nasui said in a statement, G4media.ro reported.

The suspicions of fraud refer to the fact that the entrepreneurs who submitted projects for financing in the last two days before the deadline may have had information about the co-financing percentage submitted by those who had filed their applications earlier. This allowed them to set higher co-financing percentages and get a higher chance of obtaining the grants as the co-financing level was one of the selection criteria.

On February 11, Claudiu Nasui announced in a Facebook post that there were people who disclosed key information related to the selection process. Moreover, he confirmed the press reports showing that most of the funds granted for investments would be used for real estate acquisitions.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

