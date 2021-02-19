Romanian minister reports suspicions related to EUR 550 mln grants program

Romania's economy minister, Claudiu Nasui, confirmed that he submitted - after consultations with prime minister Florin Citu - a criminal complaint to the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) related to suspicions of corruption in the EUR 550 million investment grants program.

The investment grants represent Measure 3 of a support scheme launched last year by the Government of prime minister Ludovic Orban to support small and medium local companies in need of investment during the pandemic.

"I filed a criminal complaint in rem [unidentified criminals] with the DNA regarding the suspicious activities, in agreement with the prime minister Florin Citu," Nasui said in a statement, G4media.ro reported.

The suspicions of fraud refer to the fact that the entrepreneurs who submitted projects for financing in the last two days before the deadline may have had information about the co-financing percentage submitted by those who had filed their applications earlier. This allowed them to set higher co-financing percentages and get a higher chance of obtaining the grants as the co-financing level was one of the selection criteria.

On February 11, Claudiu Nasui announced in a Facebook post that there were people who disclosed key information related to the selection process. Moreover, he confirmed the press reports showing that most of the funds granted for investments would be used for real estate acquisitions.

