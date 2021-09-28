Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Business

Eco-passive office building built near Cluj-Napoca

28 September 2021
The first eco-passive multi-storey office building in Romania, built using cross-laminated timber (CLT), will be launched this Friday in the village of Vlaha, some 20 km from Cluj-Napoca.

The project is in an advanced stage of construction. According to a press release, its entire structure was erected in just 19 days.

The Mendola Ecopassive WorkSpace office building, developed by EvoHouse in partnership with Tektum Arhitectură și Artă, is built 100% from natural materials. Its energy efficiency will be at the passive house standard, the building complying with the nZEB - Nearly Zero Energy Building standard.

The project was built using double layer laminated wood (CLT), with recycled glass foam used to insulate the foundation. Plus, the space will be equipped with a heat recovery ventilation system.

The building will have a usable area of 1,200 sqm spread over the ground floor and two floors. The space will be divided into 20 offices where over 80 people will work.

Mendola Ecopassive WorkSpace will be the headquarters of the Mendola Investment Group, a family business present on the market for 30 years.

The building's launch is part of Eco Revolution, an event that includes a forum and discussions on ecology and sustainability, fashion shows made with recycled textiles, humanitarian auctions with recycled outfits, and networking. The program begins on Friday, October 1, at 14:00, with the launch of the office building, a guided tour and a short presentation. All events take place on Friday in Vlaha, Cluj county.

(Photo source: the company)

1

