Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 05/07/2020 - 07:57
Business
EC expects Romania’s economy to drop by 6% this year
07 May 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's GDP is projected to decline sharply in 2020, by 6%, after several years of robust growth, according to the European Commission's Spring Forecast.

The EC thus revised its forecast for Romania's 2020 GDP by nearly ten percentage points compared to the Winter Forecast of February 2020 when the country's economy was expected to grow by 3.8%.

Under the revised projection, private consumption, the main driver of growth in recent years (+5.2% in 2019), is expected to be impacted severely by the lockdown measures and contract by 6.2%.

Uncertainty is expected to hurt investment decisions pushing down the gross fix capital formation by 15%, after the outstanding 18.2% surge in 2019.

On the upside, thinner domestic demand will result in net exports contributing positively to the GDP growth (+1.2 pp) as the imports (-14.4%) will predictably shrink more than the imports (-12.8%).

Unemployment is set to increase moderately to 6.5% this year (from 3.9% in 2019) to ease at 5.4% in 2021.

Inflation should decline from 3.9% in 2019 to 2.5% this year (under HICP definition) due to the drop in oil prices.

In 2021, Romania's economy is expected to rebound, and record a growth rate of 4.2%, though not to pre-crisis levels.

The European Commission also expects Romania's budget deficit to increase to 9.2% of GDP this year (compared to Government's 6.7%-of-GDP target) as the fiscal measures required to fight the COVID-19 crisis come on top of past fiscal slippages. The fiscal gap will widen even more in 2021, to hit 11.4% of GDP, according to the EC forecast. The projections include the scenario of a 40% pension hike this September. The public debt-to-GDP ratio is forecast to rise from 35.2% in 2019 to almost 55% in 2021.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 05/07/2020 - 07:57
Business
EC expects Romania’s economy to drop by 6% this year
07 May 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's GDP is projected to decline sharply in 2020, by 6%, after several years of robust growth, according to the European Commission's Spring Forecast.

The EC thus revised its forecast for Romania's 2020 GDP by nearly ten percentage points compared to the Winter Forecast of February 2020 when the country's economy was expected to grow by 3.8%.

Under the revised projection, private consumption, the main driver of growth in recent years (+5.2% in 2019), is expected to be impacted severely by the lockdown measures and contract by 6.2%.

Uncertainty is expected to hurt investment decisions pushing down the gross fix capital formation by 15%, after the outstanding 18.2% surge in 2019.

On the upside, thinner domestic demand will result in net exports contributing positively to the GDP growth (+1.2 pp) as the imports (-14.4%) will predictably shrink more than the imports (-12.8%).

Unemployment is set to increase moderately to 6.5% this year (from 3.9% in 2019) to ease at 5.4% in 2021.

Inflation should decline from 3.9% in 2019 to 2.5% this year (under HICP definition) due to the drop in oil prices.

In 2021, Romania's economy is expected to rebound, and record a growth rate of 4.2%, though not to pre-crisis levels.

The European Commission also expects Romania's budget deficit to increase to 9.2% of GDP this year (compared to Government's 6.7%-of-GDP target) as the fiscal measures required to fight the COVID-19 crisis come on top of past fiscal slippages. The fiscal gap will widen even more in 2021, to hit 11.4% of GDP, according to the EC forecast. The projections include the scenario of a 40% pension hike this September. The public debt-to-GDP ratio is forecast to rise from 35.2% in 2019 to almost 55% in 2021.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next
Normal

 

Since you are here…we ask for your support!

We’re now launching a community membership model and asking our readers to give back and support us. By becoming a Romania Insider community member, you can now back us in our mission to inform the world correctly from and about Romania. We continue to serve: our core content stays free for everyone.

But we invite our loyal readers to join our Romania Insider community! No matter which of our community membership plans you choose - as a Romania Insider yourself, you are supporting real journalism and an independent local media company. You are helping us expand our team and bring even more local, reliable reporting while keeping our journalistic principles. 

Objective and reliable. For a truthful overview of Romania.

Become a ROMANIA INSIDER! Go here to find out about our memberships.

 

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

06 May 2020
Social
Record fines issued by Romanian authorities during COVID-19 state of emergency are unconstitutional
06 May 2020
Social
Luxury food: First cherries reach Romanian markets at EUR 30 a kilo
05 May 2020
Business
Romania prepares to open hotels but not restaurants on May 15
06 May 2020
Business
Analysis: Romanian listed companies will pay EUR 1 bln dividends. Which bring the highest yields?
04 May 2020
Social
Romanian businessman wants to get infected with COVID-19 to prove authorities wrong
04 May 2020
Social
COVID-19: Romania replaces state of emergency with state of alert
04 May 2020
Social
COVID-19: Romanian authorities prepare to start new school year online in September
04 May 2020
Business
Carmakers Dacia and Ford resume operations at their factories in Romania after COVID-19 halt