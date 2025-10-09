EC opens infringement procedure against Romania on permissive neonicotinoids regime

The European Commission has decided to open an infringement procedure against Romania (INFR(2025)2146) for failure to comply with the Plant Protection Products Regulation (Regulation (EC) No 1107/2009), according to G4food.ro.

According to the European institution, Romania has repeatedly granted emergency authorisations for the use of products containing neonicotinoid substances – a category of insecticides known for their harmful effects on pollinators, including bees.

In 2018, the European Commission adopted implementing acts under the same regulation expressly prohibiting the outdoor use of three neonicotinoid substances: imidacloprid, clothianidin, and thiamethoxam.

However, “Romania issued a total of 12 temporary emergency authorisations in 2023 and 2024 for the outdoor use of imidacloprid and thiamethoxam on cereal, maize and sunflower seeds,” according to the Commission.

(Photo source: Danielschreurs/Dreamstime.com)